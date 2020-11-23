UK Plans to Scrap Self-Isolation Requirement For COVID-19 'Close Contacts' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions on Monday, which stipulate that contacts of positive coronavirus cases might not require self-isolation, The Telegraph reports.

Currently, people with a positive COVID-19 test result in the UK are required to stay home for 10 days, while their "close contacts" must stay home for two weeks. Repeated self-isolations are not excluded.

Under new testing plans that Johnson will announce on Monday, contacts of those who test positive will not need to self-isolate but will instead be asked to undergo daily coronavirus testing for seven days, The Telegraph said.

According to the newspaper, the new plan also envisions more frequent visits of relatives to care homes, provided that they are tested for COVID-19.

The current coronavirus restrictions are expected to be wrapped up in January, if the new pilot schemes succeed. According to The Telegraph, British officials expect that people will be more likely to follow the new quick test requirements than to adhere to the current mandatory quarantines.