UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Plans To Scrap Self-Isolation Requirement For COVID-19 'Close Contacts' - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:40 AM

UK Plans to Scrap Self-Isolation Requirement For COVID-19 'Close Contacts' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions on Monday, which stipulate that contacts of positive coronavirus cases might not require self-isolation, The Telegraph reports.

Currently, people with a positive COVID-19 test result in the UK are required to stay home for 10 days, while their "close contacts" must stay home for two weeks. Repeated self-isolations are not excluded.

Under new testing plans that Johnson will announce on Monday, contacts of those who test positive will not need to self-isolate but will instead be asked to undergo daily coronavirus testing for seven days, The Telegraph said.

According to the newspaper, the new plan also envisions more frequent visits of relatives to care homes, provided that they are tested for COVID-19.

The current coronavirus restrictions are expected to be wrapped up in January, if the new pilot schemes succeed. According to The Telegraph, British officials expect that people will be more likely to follow the new quick test requirements than to adhere to the current mandatory quarantines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G20 concludes in Saudi Arabia; Italy takes over an ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises G20 Riyadh Summit, str ..

8 hours ago

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

9 hours ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

9 hours ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian response in Kurdistan ..

10 hours ago

Ma’an to launch financial literacy programme

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.