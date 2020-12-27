UK Plans to Start Giving Oxford Vaccine Shots to People in January - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) People in the United Kingdom will likely be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in conjunction with the University of Oxford next month, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

According to the newspaper, the Oxford vaccine will be rolled out starting from January 4. The British government wants two million people to get their first shots of either the Oxford or the Pfizer vaccine within a fortnight.

The Sunday Telegraph said the Oxford vaccine is easier to store than the Pfizer one and it is less expensive, so it is likely that people living in secluded areas will benefit from it more.

The Oxford vaccine still needs to get approval from British regulators, which could happen as early as Monday, according to the newspaper.

After it is approved, mass vaccination centers will open at stadiums and conference venues, likely as early as in the second week of January.

The UK began its mass coronavirus vaccination program, using the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, this past Tuesday.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine has shown an average effectiveness of 70.4 percent in clinical trials. Earlier in December British media reported that UK-made supplies of the vaccine were expected to begin in early 2021 and at least 80 million out of 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine ordered by the UK government were expected to be produced in the country.