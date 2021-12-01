UK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic - Foreign Minister

The United Kingdom intends to increase cooperation in the Arctic with Canada and other countries amid tense relations with Russia, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss writes in an article for the Daily Mail

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United Kingdom intends to increase cooperation in the Arctic with Canada and other countries amid tense relations with Russia, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss writes in an article for the Daily Mail.

"We are going further and faster with partners - such as through the newly-agreed AUKUS partnership. In the same spirit, we want to deepen our work with nations like Canada to cover regions such as the Arctic," Truss writes in the article concerning to confrontation with Russia.

According to the minister, the decision was made against the backdrop of the alleged deployment of Russia's armed forces on the line of contact with Ukraine.

"Together with our NATO allies, we are making clear that any incursion by Russia into Ukraine would be a huge strategic mistake.

The UK stands ready to use all diplomatic and economic levers at our disposal to avoid such an outcome and impose a high cost should it occur," Truss writes.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not plan to invade Ukraine, noting that Kiev is the one pulling its armed forces up to the line.

In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that a number of countries are trying to bring their disagreement into the Arctic, which does not strengthen cooperation in the region. The ministry also noted that the Northern Sea Route is controlled by Russia in accordance with all international standards.