UrduPoint.com

UK Plans To Strengthen Cooperation With Partners On Arctic - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:09 PM

UK Plans to Strengthen Cooperation With Partners on Arctic - Foreign Minister

The United Kingdom intends to increase cooperation in the Arctic with Canada and other countries amid tense relations with Russia, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss writes in an article for the Daily Mail

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United Kingdom intends to increase cooperation in the Arctic with Canada and other countries amid tense relations with Russia, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss writes in an article for the Daily Mail.

"We are going further and faster with partners - such as through the newly-agreed AUKUS partnership. In the same spirit, we want to deepen our work with nations like Canada to cover regions such as the Arctic," Truss writes in the article concerning to confrontation with Russia.

According to the minister, the decision was made against the backdrop of the alleged deployment of Russia's armed forces on the line of contact with Ukraine.

"Together with our NATO allies, we are making clear that any incursion by Russia into Ukraine would be a huge strategic mistake.

The UK stands ready to use all diplomatic and economic levers at our disposal to avoid such an outcome and impose a high cost should it occur," Truss writes.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not plan to invade Ukraine, noting that Kiev is the one pulling its armed forces up to the line.

In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that a number of countries are trying to bring their disagreement into the Arctic, which does not strengthen cooperation in the region. The ministry also noted that the Northern Sea Route is controlled by Russia in accordance with all international standards.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Canada Same Kiev United Kingdom November All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE& ..

UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE&#039;s 50th National Day

29 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from the new Amba ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from the new Ambassador of India to the UAE

30 minutes ago
 S.Korea Moves UN Peacekeeping Forum Online Amid Om ..

S.Korea Moves UN Peacekeeping Forum Online Amid Omicron Concerns - Reports

38 seconds ago
 Lukashenko's Threat to Halt Gas Deliveries to Euro ..

Lukashenko's Threat to Halt Gas Deliveries to Europe May Backfire on Minsk - Exp ..

39 seconds ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Say Necessary to Avoid Esca ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Say Necessary to Avoid Escalation Between Russia, Ukraine ..

41 seconds ago
 Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19 Just Days Befor ..

Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19 Just Days Before Debate With Biden - Reports

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.