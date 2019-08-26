UrduPoint.com
UK Pledges 10 Mn For Fire-ravaged Amazon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:14 PM

UK pledges 10 mn for fire-ravaged Amazon

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday pledged 10 million ($12.3 million) to help restore the Amazon rainforest which has been ravaged by fires, sparking a wave of global concern

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday pledged 10 million ($12.3 million) to help restore the Amazon rainforest which has been ravaged by fires, sparking a wave of global concern.

The money would be made available immediately to help restore the habitat, including areas that have been hit by the fires, the British government said in a statement released at the G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz.

The pledge came after French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the summit, said Sunday that world leaders had agreed to help the countries affected by the wildfires as soon as possible.

"In a week where we have all watched, horrified, as the Amazon rainforest burns before our eyes, we cannot escape the reality of the damage we are inflicting on the natural world," Johnson said in a statement.

