UK Pledges $206Mln in Aid for Vulnerable Yemenis Over 4 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 09:20 PM

The UK government on Friday pledged 160 million pounds ($206 million) in humanitarian assistance for Yemen's women and children that will be delivered over the span of four years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The UK government on Friday pledged 160 million Pounds ($206 million) in humanitarian assistance for Yemen's women and children that will be delivered over the span of four years.

"The �160 million 4-year programme will deliver Primary health care, including nutrition, water hygiene and sanitation, and sexual and reproductive health services, to some of the most vulnerable in Yemen," the statement read.

The program aims to support over 1 million Yemeni women and children a year. It will address reproductive health, including effects of gender-based violence, and seek to reduce preventable deaths of mothers and babies, which spiked after a conflict began in Yemen in 2014.

The United Nations identified 21.6 million Yemenis, or two-thirds of its population, as being in need of humanitarian assistance this year, making the conflict one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

More than 2 million children and 1.3 million pregnant and nursing mothers in Yemen are acutely malnourished, including more than half a million children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

