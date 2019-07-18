UK Pledges $2.5Mln for Safe Abortion Action Fund

The United Kingdom has pledged 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) in financial aid for a London-based fund that promotes global access to safe abortions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United Kingdom has pledged 2 million Pounds ($2.5 million) in financial aid for a London-based fund that promotes global access to safe abortions.

"UK aid will provide 2 million for the Safe Abortion Action Fund. SAAF is aiming to build a world where women's rights to safe and legal abortion are established and protected," the statement read.

An estimated 89 million women in developing countries, it said, get pregnant every year without wanting to, with 25 million opting for potentially life-threatening backstreet abortions.

The cash injection will finance medical care and counselling for women who underwent unsafe abortions as well as campaigns to fight stigma about contraception and promote legislation on safe abortion rights.