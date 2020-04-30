UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Pledges $410Mln In Annual Funding To Vaccine Alliance

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:08 AM

UK Pledges $410Mln in Annual Funding to Vaccine Alliance

The UK government said Wednesday it would pay Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an annual $410 million over the next five years to fund immunization of 75 million children worldwide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The UK government said Wednesday it would pay Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an annual $410 million over the next five years to fund immunization of 75 million children worldwide.

"The UK today confirmed that it will be the largest supporter of the international alliance to vaccinate children against deadly diseases, saving millions of lives," it said.

Immunization of children in poorer countries against diseases like measles, polio and typhoid will free up resources for coping with the coronavirus pandemic and protect the UK from imported cases.

"This is our best shield against future pandemics which, as we have seen all too clearly in recent months, do not respect borders," Gavi CEO Seth Berkley was quoted as saying.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a virtual Vaccine Summit on June 4 in an effort to secure more funding pledges from developed countries for Gavi's work in order to help prevent future outbreaks.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Polio Alliance June All From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

56 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

2 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

2 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.