UK Pledges $410Mln in Annual Funding to Vaccine Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The UK government said Wednesday it would pay Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an annual $410 million over the next five years to fund immunization of 75 million children worldwide.

"The UK today confirmed that it will be the largest supporter of the international alliance to vaccinate children against deadly diseases, saving millions of lives," it said.

Immunization of children in poorer countries against diseases like measles, polio and typhoid will free up resources for coping with the coronavirus pandemic and protect the UK from imported cases.

"This is our best shield against future pandemics which, as we have seen all too clearly in recent months, do not respect borders," Gavi CEO Seth Berkley was quoted as saying.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a virtual Vaccine Summit on June 4 in an effort to secure more funding pledges from developed countries for Gavi's work in order to help prevent future outbreaks.