UK Pledges Additional $375 Million of Emergency Aid to Afghanistan - FCDO

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The UK said it will allocate an additional 286 million Pounds sterling ($375 million) of emergency aid to Afghanistan, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

"The UK is set to commit a further £286 million of emergency UK aid to the Afghan people to provide life-saving food and emergency health support," the FCDO said.

"Alongside emergency humanitarian aid, the new UK funds will support basic services such as improving access to health care, and helping farmers overcome the impact of drought," it said.

According to the statement, the UN estimates that some 10 million children across Afghanistan urgently need humanitarian assistance to survive.