UK Pledges 'At Least' $281Mln to Aid Syrian Humanitarian Efforts in 2021 - Raab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The United Kingdom announced a new pledge of "at least" $281 million for Syrian humanitarian efforts this year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"The continued support of the international community remains absolutely vital, and that's why today, the UK is pledging at least 205 million Pounds to the Syria crisis this year, bringing our total commitment since 2012 to over 3.7 billion pounds," Raab said at the EU-UN donor conference.