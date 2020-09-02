UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Pledges New Aid Package To Fight Coronavirus, Famine In Poor Countries

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:00 PM

UK Pledges New Aid Package to Fight Coronavirus, Famine in Poor Countries

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The UK government announced on Tuesday a new £119 million ($159 million) aid package to help fight coronavirus and famine in some of the world's poorest countries, that will be delivered through the newly merged Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

"We can only tackle these global challenges by combining our diplomatic strength with our world-leading aid expertise," Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said at the official inauguration of the new government ministry.

Alongside the aid package intended to tackle the combined threat of coronavirus and famines in Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, the Central African Republic, the Sahel region, South Sudan and Sudan, Raab also appointed former Department for International Development Acting Permanent Secretary, Nick Dyer, as the UK's first special envoy for famine prevention and humanitarian affairs.

The merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development had been announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June as a way of reaffirming the UK's "global role".

Related Topics

Somalia Prime Minister World Yemen United Kingdom Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Central African Republic June Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakis ..

26 minutes ago

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.30 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

2 hours ago

ADEK launches â€˜42 Abu Dhabiâ€™ coding school, op ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.