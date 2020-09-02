UK Pledges New Aid Package to Fight Coronavirus, Famine in Poor Countries

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The UK government announced on Tuesday a new £119 million ($159 million) aid package to help fight coronavirus and famine in some of the world's poorest countries, that will be delivered through the newly merged Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

"We can only tackle these global challenges by combining our diplomatic strength with our world-leading aid expertise," Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said at the official inauguration of the new government ministry.

Alongside the aid package intended to tackle the combined threat of coronavirus and famines in Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, the Central African Republic, the Sahel region, South Sudan and Sudan, Raab also appointed former Department for International Development Acting Permanent Secretary, Nick Dyer, as the UK's first special envoy for famine prevention and humanitarian affairs.

The merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development had been announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June as a way of reaffirming the UK's "global role".