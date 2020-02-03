UK pledges not to 'undermine EU standards' post-Brexit

Britain on Monday said it wanted a "thriving trade and economic relationship" with the European Union, as it set out its position for future trade talks after it left the bloc

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Britain on Monday said it wanted a "thriving trade and economic relationship" with the European Union, as it set out its position for future trade talks after it left the bloc.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged: "We will not engage in some cut-throat race to the bottom.

We are not leaving the EU to undermine European standards. We will not engage in any kind of dumping, whether commercial, social or environmental."