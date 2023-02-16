UrduPoint.com

UK Pledges To Allocate $96Mln To Educate 20Mln Children In World's Crisis-Affected Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United Kingdom will allocate 80 million Pounds (around $96 million) to provide education to 20 million children in crisis-affected regions around the world, the UK government announced on Thursday.

The money will be transferred to the UN global fund for education "Education Cannot Wait" (ECW).

"Today the UK is pledging £80m over the four-year period 2023-2026 to ECW as part of a £90m package to provide support for education in crises. ECW aims to support 20 million children in crisis affected countries during this period," the government said in a statement.

This initiative will help create opportunities to receive education for children in areas affected by severe weather conditions, disrupted by military conflicts and economic crises, as well as provide safer learning conditions and better teaching materials, according to the statement.

"We are renewing our commitment to education in emergencies because we refuse to give up on the 222 million children and adolescents affected by the horrors of war, disaster and displacement.

Education can provide a lifeline through to a better future," Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell said.

The UK government also said that this pledge would make a significant contribution to achieving "the G7 global objective to get 40 million more girls in school by 2026" agreed under the UK presidency in 2021.

With this measure, the UK's total funding to ECW since 2016 will amount to almost 200 million pounds.

Currently, ECW operates in 33 countries affected by various crises and emergency situations, providing education for children in vulnerable areas. On Tuesday, ECW announced a $7 million emergency grant in response to the deadly earthquakes in Syria to provide children there "with life-saving access to education."

