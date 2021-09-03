UK Pledges to Allocate Nearly $300,000 to Ghana to Fund Security Projects

The United Kingdom will supply 250,000 euros (over $297,000) to Ghana to support various security initiatives and boost the combat capabilities of the Western African nation, the UK government said on Friday

The allocation, coming as an addition to London's fund of a million euros to support Ghana's fight against terrorism, was announced by UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge, who is on a visit to the Ghanaian capital of Accra.

"Ghana's stability is essential for growth and prosperity in both Ghana and across West Africa. Through our flagship Conflict, Stability and Security Fund we are launching 4 new projects in Ghana worth 250,000, to support the ongoing safety and stability on the northern border [with Burkina Faso]," Duddridge was quoted as saying in a statement.

The initiatives in question are designed to increase the capacity of Ghana's national crisis response, by funding the work of relevant experts and civil society groups in the matter, the statement specified.

The funds will enhance the capabilities of the county's security services, local communities, and civil society organizations to maintain internal stability and contribute to regional security, the minister added.

Duddridge is set to meet with the country's top government officials, and representatives of the tourism, industry, business, and art sectors, according to the statement.

Ghana is situated near the African region of Sahel, notorious for terrorist activities, high levels of poverty, and regular outbreaks of violence.