UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Pledges To Cut Greenhouse Emissions By 68 Percent By 2030

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:40 AM

UK Pledges to Cut Greenhouse Emissions by 68 Percent by 2030

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The UK government will commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 68 percent by 2030, ahead of the Climate Ambition Summit to be held online on December 12 under the sponsorship of the United Nations, the United Kingdom and France, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Friday.

"Today, we are taking the lead with an ambitious new target to reduce our emissions by 2030, faster than any major economy, with our Ten Point Plan helping us on our path to reach it," Johnson will say, as quoted in a statement released in advance by the government.

The ambitious new target is 15 percent higher than the previous commitment made by the UK under the Paris Climate Agreement and follows the ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution the prime minister announced on November 18, and which will include a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 and other measures aimed at meeting net zero emission targets by 2050.

"We have proven we can reduce our emissions and create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process - uniting businesses, academics, NGOs and local communities in a common goal to go further and faster to tackle climate change," Johnson will add.

According to the statement, the new target meets the recommendation of experts at the independent Climate Change Committee, as the upcoming Climate Ambition Summit will call on countries around the world to submit ambitious National Determined Contributions or other climate plans ahead of the UN Climate Summit (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, next year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations France Sale Paris Glasgow Lead United Kingdom November December Gas Government Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

3 hours ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

3 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

4 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

3 hours ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

3 hours ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.