UK Pledges to Deter Against 'Full Spectrum of Threats' From Russia - New Defense Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom pledges to deter and defend against "full spectrum of threats" emerging from Russia which remains the "most acute direct threat" in the 2020s for London, the new defense strategy confirmed on Tuesday.

"The UK respects the people, culture and history of Russia. However, until relations with its government improve, we will actively deter and defend against the full spectrum of threats emanating from Russia. Through NATO, we will ensure a united Western response, combining our military, diplomatic and intelligence assets in support of collective security. We will uphold international rules and norms and hold Russia to account for breaches of these, working with our international partners, as we did after the Salisbury attack. We will also support others in the Eastern European neighbourhood and beyond to build their resilience to state threats. This includes Ukraine, where we will continue to build the capacity of its armed forces," the strategy read.

According to the new defense strategy, Moscow will remain the threat for London in this decade.

"The Euro-Atlantic region will remain critical to the UK's security and prosperity; partnerships beyond the immediate European neighbourhood will also remain important. Russia will remain the most acute direct threat to the UK, and the US will continue to ask more from its allies in Europe in sharing the burden of collective security," the strategy read.

In addition, the UK's Counter Disinformation and Media Development programme will invest in initiatives that aim to "expose" disinformation threats and support "independent media" in Russia's near abroad.

"In addition to bilateral capacity-building programmes for priority partners overseas, the Counter Disinformation and Media Development programme will fund initiatives to understand and expose the disinformation threat and to support independent media, especially in Russia's near abroad. We will also strengthen international cooperation through multilateral groups such as the G7," the strategy read.