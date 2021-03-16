UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Pledges To Deter Against 'Full Spectrum Of Threats' From Russia - New Defense Strategy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:02 PM

UK Pledges to Deter Against 'Full Spectrum of Threats' From Russia - New Defense Strategy

The United Kingdom pledges to deter and defend against "full spectrum of threats" emerging from Russia which remains the "most acute direct threat" in the 2020s for London, the new defense strategy confirmed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom pledges to deter and defend against "full spectrum of threats" emerging from Russia which remains the "most acute direct threat" in the 2020s for London, the new defense strategy confirmed on Tuesday.

"The UK respects the people, culture and history of Russia. However, until relations with its government improve, we will actively deter and defend against the full spectrum of threats emanating from Russia. Through NATO, we will ensure a united Western response, combining our military, diplomatic and intelligence assets in support of collective security. We will uphold international rules and norms and hold Russia to account for breaches of these, working with our international partners, as we did after the Salisbury attack. We will also support others in the Eastern European neighbourhood and beyond to build their resilience to state threats. This includes Ukraine, where we will continue to build the capacity of its armed forces," the strategy read.

According to the new defense strategy, Moscow will remain the threat for London in this decade.

"The Euro-Atlantic region will remain critical to the UK's security and prosperity; partnerships beyond the immediate European neighbourhood will also remain important. Russia will remain the most acute direct threat to the UK, and the US will continue to ask more from its allies in Europe in sharing the burden of collective security," the strategy read.

In addition, the UK's Counter Disinformation and Media Development programme will invest in initiatives that aim to "expose" disinformation threats and support "independent media" in Russia's near abroad.

"In addition to bilateral capacity-building programmes for priority partners overseas, the Counter Disinformation and Media Development programme will fund initiatives to understand and expose the disinformation threat and to support independent media, especially in Russia's near abroad. We will also strengthen international cooperation through multilateral groups such as the G7," the strategy read.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe London Salisbury United Kingdom Media From Government

Recent Stories

Laborer rescued, other found dead after both burie ..

3 minutes ago

Girl student of 10th class kidnapped from her way ..

9 minutes ago

Trials of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Involving Chi ..

4 minutes ago

Dozens of sinkholes pock Croatia's quake-hit villa ..

4 minutes ago

Prof Vohra elected chairman BoM PINS unanimously

4 minutes ago

Shopian encounter, continuation of Indian oppressi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.