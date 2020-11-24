UK Pledges Up to $207Mln of Development Funding in 2021 to Afghanistan - Minister of State

The United Kingdom is pledging up to 155 million pounds ($207 million) of development funding to Afghanistan for the next year, UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United Kingdom is pledging up to 155 million Pounds ($207 million) of development funding to Afghanistan for the next year, UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said Tuesday.

"I am therefore pleased to announce today that the United Kingdom is pledging up to 155 million pounds of development funding or 2021. And we hope that this development partnership will be able to continue beyond 2021," the UK minister said at the pledging conference, co-hosted by governments of Afghanistan and Finland with the United Nations.