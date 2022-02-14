UrduPoint.com

UK PM Boris Johnson Urges Russia To Step Back From 'precipice'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 05:43 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from "the edge of a precipice", warning that the crisis on the Ukraine border was "very, very dangerous"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from "the edge of a precipice", warning that the crisis on the Ukraine border was "very, very dangerous".

"You've got about 130,000 troops massing on the Ukrainian border. This is a very, very dangerous, difficult situation. We are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back," he told British media.

