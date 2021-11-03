UrduPoint.com

UK PM 'cautiously Optimistic' About COP Climate Deal

Wed 03rd November 2021

UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about securing a deal to stop runaway global warming at COP26

Glasgow, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about securing a deal to stop runaway global warming at COP26.

But as world leaders wrapped up a two-day meeting kicking off the two-week UN climate change conference in Glasgow, Johnson said: "There is still a very long way to go."

More Stories From World

