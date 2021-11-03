UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about securing a deal to stop runaway global warming at COP26

Glasgow, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was "cautiously optimistic" about securing a deal to stop runaway global warming at COP26.

But as world leaders wrapped up a two-day meeting kicking off the two-week UN climate change conference in Glasgow, Johnson said: "There is still a very long way to go."