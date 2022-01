UK PM confirms attending Downing Street lockdown party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said sorry after admitting he attended a lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street, but deflected opposition demands for his resignation

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said sorry after admitting he attended a lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street, but deflected opposition demands for his resignation.

Johnson told parliament that millions of Britons had made "extraordinary sacrifices" during the first Covid lockdown in 2020 and while the party appeared to him to be a work event, he issued "