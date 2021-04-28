UK PM Denies Wrongdoing In Downing Street Flat Makeover
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:21 PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday denied breaking the rules over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, as Britain's Electoral Commission watchdog launched a formal probe
"I've conformed in full with the code of conduct and ministerial code," Johnson told parliament, as he came under sustained pressure to state who paid for the lavish revamp, and wider accusations of cronyism and favoured access.