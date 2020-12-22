UK PM, EU chief held talks on Brexit, Covid: European source

(@FahadShabbir)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen discussed Brexit and the coronavirus crisis in a phone call on Monday evening, an EU source said Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen discussed Brexit and the coronavirus crisis in a phone call on Monday evening, an EU source said Tuesday.

The previously undisclosed conversation came as London and Brussels try to thrash out a last-gasp post-Brexit trade deal and scramble to respond to a mutant variant of the coronavirus detected in the UK.