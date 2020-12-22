UK PM, EU Chief Held Talks On Brexit, Covid: European Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:55 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen discussed Brexit and the coronavirus crisis in a phone call on Monday evening, an EU source said Tuesday
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen discussed Brexit and the coronavirus crisis in a phone call on Monday evening, an EU source said Tuesday.
The previously undisclosed conversation came as London and Brussels try to thrash out a last-gasp post-Brexit trade deal and scramble to respond to a mutant variant of the coronavirus detected in the UK.