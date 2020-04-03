UK PM Johnson continues self-isolation

UrduPoint.com
Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:34 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would continue his self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, following a week of staying at home and working remotely

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would continue his self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, following a week of staying at home and working remotely.

"In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms.

.. a temperature, so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," he said in a video message on Twitter.

