- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
UK PM Johnson Decides To Resign
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 07, 2022 | 01:45 PM
The British Prime Minister who is in trouble again has decided to step down from his office.
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to step down from his office, the local media report.
(The details to Follow)
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case
Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case
Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR
The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..
Vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and Quality Experience
ECP suspends Punjab CM's programme of 100 units free till July 17
More Stories From World
-
'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels from violence14 hours ago
-
DR Congo and Rwanda agree to 'de-escalate' tensions14 hours ago
-
Suspected jihadists storm Nigeria prison, free hundreds15 hours ago
-
US July 4 parade gunman considered second attack15 hours ago
-
Evacuations as Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas15 hours ago
-
July 4 parade gunman considered second attack: US police15 hours ago
-
UN engages football community to spur momentum for anti-poverty SDGs15 hours ago
-
French PM faces baptism of fire in divided parliament16 hours ago
-
Long winter: South Africans struggle with rolling blackouts16 hours ago
-
France to renationalise electricity giant EDF: PM16 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa blames alcohol 'scourge' for tavern tragedy17 hours ago
-
China lauds Pakistani side for arresting key suspect in attack on CIUK: Zhao Lijian17 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.