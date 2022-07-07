UrduPoint.com

UK PM Johnson Decides To Resign

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 07, 2022 | 01:45 PM

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

The British Prime Minister who is in trouble again has decided to step down from his office.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to step down from his office, the local media report.

(The details to Follow)

