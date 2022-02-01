UrduPoint.com

UK PM Johnson Safe For Now, But Future In Jeopardy Over 'partygate'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 05:23 PM

UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy over 'partygate'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "probably safe" for now despite a scathing report into government lockdown parties, but his long-term future is "very much out of his hands" as police probe the claims, analysts said on Tuesday

London, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "probably safe" for now despite a scathing report into government lockdown parties, but his long-term future is "very much out of his hands" as police probe the claims, analysts said on Tuesday.

Johnson on Monday apologised after his government was criticised for "failures of leadership and judgment" in allowing parties at his offices during lockdown.

His position has been hanging by a thread because of the steady drip of revelations since late last year, leading to an increasingly mutinous mood among his MPs.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray published her report into the claims on Monday, but only a watered-down version as she has passed on the most serious accusations to the police to investigate.

This has given Johnson some breathing space, but "given how much is being investigated by the police, that is going to hurt him very hard," Simon Usherwood, political and international studies professor at the Open University, told AFP.

"He's probably safe for the next short period of time but I think yesterday has really highlighted that it's very much out of his hand at this point," he added.

The timeline "is probably weeks rather then months," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Government

Recent Stories

Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield to T ..

Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield to Test Union State Combat Readine ..

32 seconds ago
 EU's Von Der Leyen Calls For Swift OK of Ukraine A ..

EU's Von Der Leyen Calls For Swift OK of Ukraine Aid Package For $675.9Mln Disbu ..

35 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Cooperate With Any Prime Minister ..

Russia Ready to Cooperate With Any Prime Minister Elected by Hungarian People - ..

37 seconds ago
 200 policemen from Mohmand district complete two-m ..

200 policemen from Mohmand district complete two-month training

39 seconds ago
 Salman Khan receives Personality of the Year Award ..

Salman Khan receives Personality of the Year Award in Riyadh

5 minutes ago
 Poland, Ukraine Agree to Build Gas Pipeline to Inc ..

Poland, Ukraine Agree to Build Gas Pipeline to Increase Gas Supplies - Prime Min ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>