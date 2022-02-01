UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy over 'partygate'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "probably safe" for now despite a scathing report into government lockdown parties, but his long-term future is "very much out of his hands" as police probe the claims, analysts said on Tuesday

Johnson on Monday apologised after his government was criticised for "failures of leadership and judgment" in allowing parties at his offices during lockdown.

His position has been hanging by a thread because of the steady drip of revelations since late last year, leading to an increasingly mutinous mood among his MPs.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray published her report into the claims on Monday, but only a watered-down version as she has passed on the most serious accusations to the police to investigate.

This has given Johnson some breathing space, but "given how much is being investigated by the police, that is going to hurt him very hard," Simon Usherwood, political and international studies professor at the Open University, told AFP.

"He's probably safe for the next short period of time but I think yesterday has really highlighted that it's very much out of his hand at this point," he added.

The timeline "is probably weeks rather then months," he added.