UK PM, Labour Leader Face Off In First Election Debate

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

UK PM, Labour leader face off in first election debate

Britain's Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head Tuesday in their first TV debate of the election campaign, facing scrutiny over their plans for Brexit and more public spending

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Britain's Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head Tuesday in their first tv debate of the election campaign, facing scrutiny over their plans for Brexit and more public spending.

Johnson, who took over as the leader of the governing Conservatives in July, has held a double-digit lead over Labour in opinion polls for weeks, making the December 12 election his to lose.

Corbyn meanwhile is seeking to repeat the success of the last campaign in 2017, when his promise to end austerity and deliver change "for the many, not the few" fired up voters and denied the Tories an outright win.

The two men have sparred only a handful of times in parliament, making the prime-time debate, broadcast on ITV television at 8:00 pm (2000 GMT), a rare opportunity to see how they engage up close.

Both sides will also be hoping the hour-long clash could put the boosters on what has so far been a slow-burning election campaign.

