UK PM Makes First Public Appearance After Virus Absence

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

UK PM makes first public appearance after virus absence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday made his first public appearance in nearly a month after a spell in hospital and several days in intensive care with novel coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday made his first public appearance in nearly a month after a spell in hospital and several days in intensive care with novel coronavirus.

In a statement outside his Downing Street office, he said Britian was "beginning to turn the tide" in tackling COVID-19 but indicated no immediate lifting of lockdown restrictions.

