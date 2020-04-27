UK PM makes first public appearance after virus absence

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday made his first public appearance in nearly a month after a spell in hospital and several days in intensive care with novel coronavirus.

In a statement outside his Downing Street office, he said Britian was "beginning to turn the tide" in tackling COVID-19 but indicated no immediate lifting of lockdown restrictions.