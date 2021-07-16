UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK PM Pledges More Powers For Local Leaders In Leveling Up Plan

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:42 PM

UK PM pledges more powers for local leaders in leveling up plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday unveiled measures to level up the country, including by taking a more flexible approach to devolution and growing the private sector

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday unveiled measures to level up the country, including by taking a more flexible approach to devolution and growing the private sector.

He set out the catalytic role for government and the need to empower strong local leaders by taking a more flexible approach to devolution, with new "County Deals" to take devolution beyond the largest cities.

County Deals will be bespoke to the needs of individual places, bringing decisions closer to people and places, potentially allowing more places to benefit from strong, high profile local champions. The initiative will give places the tools they need to pilot new ideas, create jobs, drive growth and improve public services, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Speaking from Coventry, about 160 km north of London, Johnson called for focusing on growing the private sector by creating the conditions for long-term growth and productivity and investing in infrastructure and connectivity as well as ensuring that people have access to good public services, and the skills and training needed to get good jobs.

Johnson said there will be new funding of 50 million Pounds (about 69 million U.S. Dollars) next year for grassroots football pitches to enable more people to access high-quality football pitches, targeting at left-behind communities and helping to address health inequalities, as well as ensuring more people can play the nation's sport.

Another key part of the prime minister's plan is the regeneration of high streets by adapting to changing economic trends. For example, al fresco dining will become the norm, with pavement licenses to be extended and then made permanent, making it easier and cheaper for pubs, restaurants and cafes to set up tables outside and serve more customers.

"I believe we will have made progress in leveling up when we have begun to raise living standards, spread opportunity, improved our public services and restored people's sense of pride in their community," Johnson said.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister London Progress Coventry From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

KP PDMA issues heavy rain alert from Monday

46 seconds ago

Dying unit sealed over smoke emission

47 seconds ago

LRH has best incineration system in KP: Spokesman

50 seconds ago

2nd Rehabilitation of Warsak Hydel Power station b ..

52 seconds ago

UK Carrier Strike Group Enters Indian Ocean - Defe ..

8 minutes ago

OPPO Launches Renovators 2021 Emerging Artists Pro ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.