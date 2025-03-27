UK PM Says Putin's 'promises Are Hollow' In Ukraine Peace Talks
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Russian President Vladimir Putin's "promises are hollow" on any eventual ceasefire with Ukraine, as Kyiv's allies were set to meet in Paris Thursday for a summit.
"Unlike (Ukrainian) President (Vladimir) Zelensky, Putin has shown he's not a serious player in these peace talks," Starmer said.
"Playing games with the agreed naval ceasefire in the Black Sea despite good faith participation from all sides -- all while continuing to inflict devastating attacks on the Ukrainian people.
His promises are hollow," he said.
The British leader said the United States "is playing a leading role by convening the ceasefire talks", adding, "President Zelensky has demonstrated his commitment repeatedly, and Europe is stepping up to play its part to defend Ukraine's future.
"Now Putin needs to show he's willing to play ball," Starmer added.
