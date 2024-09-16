UK PM Starmer Meets Italy's Meloni For Illegal Immigration Talks
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Monday to discuss tackling illegal immigration, a day after another Channel migrant shipwreck claimed eight lives.
Starmer, whose centre-left Labour Party was elected with a crushing parliamentary majority in July, has vowed to fight illegal immigration, a hot-button topic in British politics for years.
"Here, there's been some quite dramatic reduction (in migrant arrival numbers) so I want to understand how that came about," Starmer said in Rome ahead of his meeting with Meloni.
He was speaking while touring a national immigration coordination centre with Italy's interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi.
Starmer was received with a welcome ceremony at 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT) at Rome's Villa Doria Pamphili before his meeting with Meloni.
Far-right riots shook cities and towns across England and Northern Ireland shortly after Starmer's election, the UK's worst unrest since 2011, with mosques and migrant accommodation centres often targeted.
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From World
-
Kyiv invites UN, ICRC to Ukraine-held parts of Russia's Kursk10 minutes ago
-
France nominates foreign minister Sejourne for EU Commission10 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's leftist leader turns from bullets to ballots10 minutes ago
-
Violence, threats hang over Trump-Harris race after turbulent weekend20 minutes ago
-
Zelensky condemns political violence after Trump 'assassination attempt'30 minutes ago
-
UK PM Starmer to meet Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks50 minutes ago
-
UK PM Starmer to meet Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks50 minutes ago
-
Strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 1949 shuts down megacity60 minutes ago
-
Sho-what? Japan celebrates little heard-of Emmys winner1 hour ago
-
France's Breton quits EU Commission in reappointment row1 hour ago
-
Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, dies at 702 hours ago
-
Kyiv invites UN, ICRC to Ukraine-held parts of Russia's Kursk2 hours ago