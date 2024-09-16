(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Monday to discuss tackling illegal immigration, a day after another Channel migrant shipwreck claimed eight lives.

Starmer, whose centre-left Labour Party was elected with a crushing parliamentary majority in July, has vowed to fight illegal immigration, a hot-button topic in British politics for years.

"Here, there's been some quite dramatic reduction (in migrant arrival numbers) so I want to understand how that came about," Starmer said in Rome ahead of his meeting with Meloni.

He was speaking while touring a national immigration coordination centre with Italy's interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi.

Starmer was received with a welcome ceremony at 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT) at Rome's Villa Doria Pamphili before his meeting with Meloni.

Far-right riots shook cities and towns across England and Northern Ireland shortly after Starmer's election, the UK's worst unrest since 2011, with mosques and migrant accommodation centres often targeted.