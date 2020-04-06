UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK PM 'still In Charge' While In Hospital With Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:25 PM

UK PM 'still in charge' while in hospital with coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent night in hospital after being admitted for tests following 10 days of persistent symptoms of coronavirus, but the government insisted Monday he remained in charge

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent night in hospital after being admitted for tests following 10 days of persistent symptoms of coronavirus, but the government insisted Monday he remained in charge.

The Conservative leader announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and has been self-isolating in his flat above Downing Street ever since.

On Sunday night, on the advice of his doctor, the 55-year-old was admitted to hospital for tests in what his office said was a "precautionary step".

The Times newspaper reported that he had been given oxygen treatment.

"He spent the night in hospital and of course we all wish him well," his cabinet colleague Robert Jenrick, the housing minister, told BBC television on Monday.

"We hope as a result of those tests he will be able to come back to Downing Street as soon as possible.

" He said that despite being in self-isolation, the prime minister has "been working extremely hard" and he would stay in charge even from his hospital bed.

"Obviously today he's in hospital having the tests, but he will continue to be kept informed as to what's happening and to be in charge of the government." Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been nominated to take over if Johnson is incapacitated, and he will chair the government's daily coronavirus meeting on Monday morning in the prime minister's place.

"I'm sure this is very frustrating for him, somebody like Boris who wants to be hands on running the government from the front," Jenrick said.

"But nonetheless he is still very much in charge of the government."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Doctor March Sunday TV All From Government Cabinet Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Libya's GNA Accuses LNA of Violating Peace Deal Du ..

8 minutes ago

Sukkur police distribute rations among needy famil ..

1 minute ago

Libya's GNA Calls on International Community for S ..

1 minute ago

Over 80% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow You ..

1 minute ago

Wanted criminal arrested in Sukkur

1 minute ago

Govt taking all possible steps to fight corona vir ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.