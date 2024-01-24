Open Menu

UK PM Sunak Defends Royal Mail Delivery Obligation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM

UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday pledged to maintain Royal Mail's obligation to deliver letters six days a week, despite calls for less frequent service to slash costs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday pledged to maintain Royal Mail's obligation to deliver letters six days a week, despite calls for less frequent service to slash costs.

Communications regulator Ofcom earlier Wednesday proposed that the former state-monopoly cut delivery to five days, or even three days per week, potentially saving the company hundreds of millions of Pounds.

Its conclusions followed a report last year by British MPs that showed Royal Mail had "systemically failed" to meet its Monday-Saturday delivery requirement, as it prioritises parcels in the age of the internet.

"I agree about the importance of the Royal Mail's universal service obligation, and... we remain absolutely committed to ensuring that it remains as it is," Sunak told MPs when asked about Ofcom's proposals.

The regulator said "the universal postal service risks becoming unsustainable as people send fewer letters and receive more parcels, meaning reform is necessary to secure... (the) long-term future" of the postal operator set up more than 500 years ago.

Ofcom proposed "reducing the number of letter delivery days in the service from six to five or three", adding that this "would require government and parliament to change Primary legislation".

It estimated that Royal Mail could save up to £200 million ($255 million) if deliveries of letters were reduced to five days -- and as much as £650 million for a reduction to three days.

Royal Mail parent, International Distributions Services, has long called for a shakeup of the universal service obligation (USO).

"The lack of action means that we are now facing a much more serious situation," IDS chief executive Martin Seidenberg said Wednesday.

Ofcom noted that other European countries had reduced the frequency of delivery or extended delivery times for letters -- including Sweden in 2018, Belgium twice since 2020, and Norway and Denmark twice each since 2016.

The watchdog will consult on its proposals, which include also suggestions on prices paid to send letters, before providing an update in the summer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Parliament Norway Company Belgium Sweden Denmark 2016 2018 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

9 minutes ago
 Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

9 minutes ago
 PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with ..

PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..

9 minutes ago
 Capital police finalizes security plan for electio ..

Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024

8 minutes ago
 SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election ..

SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-252

8 minutes ago
 Minister promises more measures to facilitate Haji ..

Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year

8 minutes ago
PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for ..

PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections pr ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation

8 minutes ago
 Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, ..

Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranki ..

Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events

13 minutes ago
 Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners pl ..

Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash

13 minutes ago
 66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in cu ..

66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World