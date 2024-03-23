UK PM Sunak Wishes Catherine, Princess Of Wales 'speedy Recovery'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 01:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Catherine, Princess of Wales, a "full and speedy recovery" after she announced Friday that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy.
Sunak said his "thoughts" were with the princess, her husband William, who is heir to the throne, and their three children "at this difficult time".
"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," the Conservative leader said in a statement.
Kate, as she is widely known, said the cancer was discovered after successful abdominal surgery in January.
The 42-year-old princess said it was "a huge shock" but she was "well and getting stronger every day".
"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," Sunak said.
He added that Kate had been "subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media" since her operation.
"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.
"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready," he concluded.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime
More Stories From World
-
Gun attack at Moscow concert leaves dead and injured12 minutes ago
-
White House wishes Kate well after 'terrible' cancer news12 minutes ago
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis12 minutes ago
-
Marquez impresses despite crash in Portugal MotoGP practice22 minutes ago
-
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar42 minutes ago
-
Deaths in Moscow concert hall attack: mayor1 hour ago
-
'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study2 hours ago
-
Security Council to vote Saturday on immediate Gaza ceasefire: sources2 hours ago
-
US House passes government funding, sparking Republican mutiny3 hours ago
-
Russia, China veto US Security Council bid on Gaza 'ceasefire'3 hours ago
-
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote3 hours ago
-
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas3 hours ago