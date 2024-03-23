UK PM Sunak wishes Catherine, Princess of Wales 'speedy recovery'

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Catherine, Princess of Wales, a "full and speedy recovery" after she announced Friday that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy.

Sunak said his "thoughts" were with the princess, her husband William, who is heir to the throne, and their three children "at this difficult time".

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," the Conservative leader said in a statement.

Kate, as she is widely known, said the cancer was discovered after successful abdominal surgery in January.

The 42-year-old princess said it was "a huge shock" but she was "well and getting stronger every day".

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," Sunak said.

He added that Kate had been "subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media" since her operation.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready," he concluded.