UrduPoint.com

UK PM To Preside Over Crisis Meeting After Russian Attack On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 12:24 PM

UK PM to preside over crisis meeting after Russian attack on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday preside over an emergency meeting to discuss the "horrific" Russian attack on Ukraine, his office said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday preside over an emergency meeting to discuss the "horrific" Russian attack on Ukraine, his office said.

"The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0730 (local and GMT) to discuss the response to the horrific attacks in Ukraine this morning," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

