UK PM to preside over crisis meeting after Russian attack on Ukraine

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday preside over an emergency meeting to discuss the "horrific" Russian attack on Ukraine, his office said.

"The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0730 (local and GMT) to discuss the response to the horrific attacks in Ukraine this morning," a Downing Street spokesperson said.