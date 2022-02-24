UrduPoint.com

UK PM To Preside Over Crisis Meeting After Russian Attack On Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 12:43 PM

UK PM to preside over crisis meeting after Russian attack on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday preside over an emergency meeting to discuss the "horrific" Russian attack on Ukraine, his office said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday preside over an emergency meeting to discuss the "horrific" Russian attack on Ukraine, his office said.

"The prime minister will chair a COBR at 0730 (local and GMT) to discuss the response to the horrific attacks in Ukraine this morning," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson earlier spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said "the West would not stand by as President (Vladimir) Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people," his office said.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," Johnson added in a tweet.

Putin early Thursday launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine after a surprise television address.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom TV

Recent Stories

US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to R ..

US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to Russia

4 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $ ..

Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

53 seconds ago
 Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Cou ..

Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Council Over Events in Ukraine - ..

1 minute ago
 Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

1 minute ago
 Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine: border g ..

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine: border guards

1 minute ago
 Moscow Stock Exchange reopens, plunging almost 14% ..

Moscow Stock Exchange reopens, plunging almost 14%

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>