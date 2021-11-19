UrduPoint.com

UK, Poland Sign Agreement On Plans To Cooperate On Creating Air Defense System - Military

UK, Poland Sign Agreement on Plans to Cooperate on Creating Air Defense System - Military

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United Kingdom and Poland have signed an agreement on the intention to create a new air defense system, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

The agreement was reached during the visit of UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace to Poland where he held talks with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak

"A first for the UK-Poland relationship, the Statement of Intent will see the two countries share pioneering technology to develop NAREW, Poland's future Ground-Based Air Defence System, which is anticipated to have a multi-billion-pound budget. The agreement will provide enhanced security and defence development for both countries, while developing and sustaining critical skills across the missile sector in Poland and the UK" the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

"In the UK, MBDA's Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) family has been confirmed for the NAREW programme. Flying at supersonic speeds, CAMM missiles can destroy modern air threats including stealth aircraft and high-speed missiles. Each CAMM family missile is equipped with an advanced active radar seeker that can see even the smallest, fastest and stealthiest targets through the worst weather and the heaviest electronic jamming," the statement added.

