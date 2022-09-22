UK, Poland, Ukraine Agree to Strengthen Defense Cooperation - Foreign Office

The United Kingdom, Poland and Ukraine agreed to develop trilateral cooperation in the area of defense during a meeting between their foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, the UK Foreign Office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The United Kingdom, Poland and Ukraine agreed to develop trilateral cooperation in the area of defense during a meeting between their foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, the UK Foreign Office said.

"Foreign Ministers of Poland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom met in New York on 21 September 2022 and agreed to develop their trilateral co-operation including by strengthening the defence capabilities of the 3 countries and the NATO Eastern flank," the statement read, adding that the UK and Poland had pledged to continue "unwavering support" for Ukraine amid Russia's military operation.

The countries also agreed that they will elaborate plans for further long-term assistance to Ukraine to help it "defend against future attacks.

"

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. In response to Putin's address some European countries pledged to continue to support Ukraine, with some of them vowing to increase their military assistance to Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.