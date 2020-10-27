UrduPoint.com
UK Police 9 Times More Likely To Stop And Search Black People Than White People - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Freshly-released official figures show that black people in England and Wales are nine times more likely to be stopped and searched by the police than white people, media in the United Kingdom reported on Tuesday.

The Guardian reported, citing the UK Home Office's yearly statistical data tables, that black people were 8.9 times more likely to be stopped than white people, a decrease from around 9.

5 times the previous two years. For the general BAME community (black, Asian and minority ethnic) this figure was 4.1, a slight decrease from 4.3 from 2018-2019.

According to the report, police have used their stop and search powers at the highest level in six years, with London's Metropolitan Police accounting for almost half of all stop and search instances.

The statistical tables show that a total of 577,054 stop and search situations occurred in England and Wales during the 2019-2020 period.

