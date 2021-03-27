UrduPoint.com
UK Police Arrest 10 People Amid Violence In 3rd 'Kill The Bill' Protest In Bristol

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Ten people have been arrested in the UK city of Bristol during the third mass protest against a bill that would give law enforcement more powers to restrict demonstrations, police said on Saturday.

The protest took place on Friday and drew over 1,000 people, according to police.

"Ten people were arrested in #Bristol following violent disorder in the city overnight. Glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers while fireworks were launched at our mounted section. One of our horses was also covered with paint," the Avon and Somerset Police tweeted.

Superintendent Mark Runacres noted that though the majority of people acted peacefully, "there was a minority who showed hostility to officers.

"

They, according to police, hurled eggs and glass bottles at officers and attempted to pull their shields.

The policing operation, which involved dogs, horses and a police helicopter, finished in the early hours of Saturday.

The first "Kill the Bill" protest took place last Sunday and escalated into a riot. Protesters sprayed paint and threw objects at law enforcement officers. They set fire to police vehicles and smashed windows of a police station. Twenty-one police officers were injured during the riot, two seriously. The top UK leadership strongly condemned the riot.

