UK Police Arrest 12-year Boy Over 'homophobic' Attack

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:10 PM

UK police arrest 12-year boy over 'homophobic' attack

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of violently attacking a male couple in Liverpool, northwest England, police said Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of violently attacking a male couple in Liverpool, northwest England, police said Wednesday.

Merseyside Police said the boy was held on suspicion of homophobic aggravated assault after the attack on two 30-year-old men in the Anfield neighbourhood of Liverpool on Saturday.

The two men were walking down a street when they were approached by three male youths, who proceeded to make homophobic insults towards them, before one of them produced a knife and assaulted the men, police said.

One of the victims sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries to his head and neck while the second received a minor hand injury.

"They have both been taken to hospital for treatment and were left incredibly shaken by the incident," said police.

The group of youngsters were estimated to be aged between 12 and 15.

"This was an appalling and unprovoked attack on two men simply making their way home and we are working tirelessly to locate those responsible," said Tara Denn, a detective with the Merseyside Police.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson tweeted that the "use of a knife in this homophobic attack has rightly outraged people".

The attack comes the same month that a female couple were assaulted on a London bus, shocking public opinion.

