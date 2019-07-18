UrduPoint.com
UK Police Arrest 2 Men On Suspicion Of Terror Offenses

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:35 PM

UK Police Arrest 2 Men on Suspicion of Terror Offenses

UK police said Thursday they had arrested two men on suspicion of terror offenses in the UK northwestern the county of Lancashire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) UK police said Thursday they had arrested two men on suspicion of terror offenses in the UK northwestern the county of Lancashire.

"Following the execution of two warrants by Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West officers, two men have been arrested in Lancashire.

Early this morning, Thursday 18 July 2019, warrants were executed at two addresses on Burns Street and Gordon Street in Burnley and an address on Manor Street in Accrington," Lancashire police said in a published statement.

One man arrested is aged 34 and the other is 33. The first detainee was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism while the second was detained on suspicion of circulation of terrorist publications.

Both men are currently in custody while searches continue at the addresses raided.

