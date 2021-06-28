UK Police Arrest 50 People After Unlicensed Rave Party in West Sussex

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Police have arrested 50 people over an unlicensed music event in the town of Steyning in South East England.

Around 2,000 people attended the party on Sunday in defiance of restrictions on holding mass events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In excess of 50 people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including drink and drug-driving, possession of drugs and theft, and have been taken into custody. It is expected that this figure will increase, making it one of the largest, unplanned operations Sussex Police has experienced in recent years," Sunday's statement read.

Police officers tried to communicate with visitors peacefully but "were met with significant hostility." One officer was attacked during his attempt to detain an individual. Another policeman supposedly broke his arm following a collision involving a police car and a vehicle driven by someone who tried to leave the party.

Indoor mass events are still banned in the UK due to COVID-19 restrictions. The UK authorities planned to cancel all restrictions after June 21. However, due to the rapid spread of the so-called Delta COVID-19 strain, first identified in India, the lifting of measures was postponed to July 19.