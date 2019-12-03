UK Police Arrest 51-Year-Old Man Suspected of Hitting Schoolchildren With Car

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The police of the UK county of Essex have arrested a 51-year-old man, suspected of hitting a group of schoolchildren with his car.

On Monday, at 3:20 p.m. local time, a hit-and-run incident occurred near a school in the town of Loughton, resulting in six victims, including a 12-year-old boy, who passed away in the hospital.

Other victims include "two 15-year-old boys, one 13-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman," according to the law enforcement agency.

"A 51-year-old man from #Loughton has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including murder and attempted murder," the police tweeted.

The police thanked everyone who had come forward with information about the incident.