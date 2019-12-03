UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Arrest 51-Year-Old Man Suspected Of Hitting Schoolchildren With Car

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:20 AM

UK Police Arrest 51-Year-Old Man Suspected of Hitting Schoolchildren With Car

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The police of the UK county of Essex have arrested a 51-year-old man, suspected of hitting a group of schoolchildren with his car.

On Monday, at 3:20 p.m. local time, a hit-and-run incident occurred near a school in the town of Loughton, resulting in six victims, including a 12-year-old boy, who passed away in the hospital.

Other victims include "two 15-year-old boys, one 13-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman," according to the law enforcement agency.

"A 51-year-old man from #Loughton has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including murder and attempted murder," the police tweeted.

The police thanked everyone who had come forward with information about the incident.

Related Topics

Murder Police Car Man United Kingdom Women From

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

6 hours ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

8 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

8 hours ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

9 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

8 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto visits Pakistan Institute of Medica ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.