UK Police Arrest 59 Eco-Activists Protesting In Front Of Parliament

Fri 05th November 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Fifty-nine eco-activists of the Insulate Britain movement, who blocked traffic on several London streets leading to the Parliament in the morning, were arrested, Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Insulate Britain said that 62 of its activists had blocked three streets around Parliament Square in Westminster. Two groups of people were sitting on the road with banners near the Peers' Entrance to the Houses of Parliament and on Bridge Street.

"We can confirm that officers have made 59 arrests in response to this protest.

Protesters were removed from the area and roads were cleared and reopened by 14:00hrs today," Metropolitan Police said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced last month tougher punishment for activists who block roads.

Insulate Britain, which campaigns for homes to be low energy by 2030 to fight fuel poverty, has staged various demonstrations in recent months. Nine members of the group are due to appear at the High Court on November 17 for breaching a National Highways injunction.

