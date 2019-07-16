UK Police Arrest 6 Extinction Rebellion Protesters for Trespassing, Traffic Disruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UK Metropolitan Police Service said Tuesday they had arrested six environmental activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement in London for disrupting traffic and breaking into other people's property

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The UK Metropolitan Police Service said Tuesday they had arrested six environmental activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement in London for disrupting traffic and breaking into other people's property.

On Monday, UK-based Extinction Rebellion activists launched a five-day protest and disrupted traffic in five cities across the United Kingdom, demanding that the government take action on climate change. Earlier in the day, they blocked the entrance to a concrete plant in London.

"In the early hours of this morning, protestors congregated at the entrance of the construction site which prevented companies within the area from being able to go about their daily business. As a result, a total of six people - three men and three women, aged between 30 and 67 - were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespassing and obstruction of a highway and taken into custody," the police said in a statement.

At the moment, the protesters have moved back to Waterloo district where the police's presence remains in place, the message read.

Police said that people were not denied the right to protest as long as no law breaches would occur.

The UK capital has been caught in the middle of the so-called Extinction Rebellion disruption campaign since April 15. The protesters have been blocking traffic in various parts of the city and demanding that the government address what they describe as a global ecological emergency.