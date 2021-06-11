UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Arrest 7 People In Cornwall Near Location Of G7 Summit

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

UK Police Arrest 7 People in Cornwall Near Location of G7 Summit

UK law enforcement officers have arrested seven people in Cornwall, near the town where the Group of Seven (G7) is holding its summit, local police said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) UK law enforcement officers have arrested seven people in Cornwall, near the town where the Group of Seven (G7) is holding its summit, local police said on Friday.

According to the Devon and Cornwall police, the arrest took place on Thursday after the officers had searched a car and a van.

"Seven people have been arrested after two vehicles were stopped in #Hayle. Items including paint, smoke grenades and loud hailers were found. We continue to support the facilitation of safe and legal protest but criminal activity and public disorder will not be tolerated," the police tweeted.

Among the arrested, a 30-year-old man from London, a 21-year-old woman from Wales, and a 20-year-old man from Bournemouth were brought in on suspicion of possessing an item with intent to commit criminal damage. Meanwhile, two men from London, aged 25 and 27, a 45-year-old woman from London, and a 26-year-old woman from Epsom, were suspected of conspiring to commit nuisance.

The G7 summit takes place in the UK resort town of Carbis Bay, which is within a 13-minute drive from Hayle, from Friday to Sunday.

Related Topics

Protest Police Vehicles Car London Cornwall Man Van Bournemouth Wales United Kingdom Criminals Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

24 minutes ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

24 minutes ago

Naval Chief calls on Air Chief at AHQ

24 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

28 minutes ago

Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc ..

28 minutes ago

Salient features Income Tax measures, reliefs

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.