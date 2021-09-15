UrduPoint.com

UK Police Arrest 71 Climate Protesters Over Disruption On M25 Highway

Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:06 PM

British police said they arrested 71 climate protesters on Wednesday for causing a massive traffic jam on the busy M25 highway running through Hertfordshire, Surrey and Kent

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) British police said they arrested 71 climate protesters on Wednesday for causing a massive traffic jam on the busy M25 highway running through Hertfordshire, Surrey and Kent.

Dozens of Insulate Britain activists brought traffic to a standstill during morning rush hour to press Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cut carbon emissions. This is the second time in three days that the group has blocked the road.

Hertfordshire police said officers who were called to respond to a protest at an M25 junction tried to "balance the rights of people to protest with the rights of those affected by their presence the protesters, however, had glued themselves to the tarmac and refused to move.

London's Metropolitan Police force assisted in the arrests. It said it responded as quickly as possible to what it considered to be an "unreasonable and unsafe" highway obstruction.

