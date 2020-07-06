UK Police Arrest Man After 2 Paramedics Stabbed - Ambulance Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK police arrested a man on Monday in Wolverhampton after two paramedics were stabbed while attending a callout to check on the welfare of a man, the West Midlands Ambulance Service said

"Two members of ambulance service staff have been stabbed after attending a call out to check on the welfare of a man in Wolverhampton .

.. Shortly after arrival, the crew used their emergency alert to say that they had been stabbed ..A man who was tasered by police officers at the scene has also been treated by ambulance staff," the statement said.

According to the ambulance service, three additional ambulances attended the scene and provided assistance to the stabbed paramedics.