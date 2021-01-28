UrduPoint.com
UK Police Arrest Man In Connection To Suspicious Package Sent To COVID-19 Vaccine Factory

Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:06 PM

A man was arrested on Thursday in Chatham, south east England, in connection with a suspicious package that was sent to a North Wales industrial estate where the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is being produced and stored, the UK police confirmed in a statement

"A 53-year-old man from Chatham has been arrested on suspicion of sending the packages and remains in custody as enquiries continue," the Kent Police branch said in a statement, adding that "there is no evidence to suggest there is an outgoing threat.

The incident that led to the temporary closure and evacuation of the area and to the deployment of a bomb disposal team took place on Wednesday at a plant run by the pharmaceutical company Wockhardt UK in Wrexham, North Wales.

The staff was allowed back into the facility after the package was made safe by bomb squad and its content taken for analysis.

The local news website Wrexham.com reported, however, that a controlled explosion had taken place around 15:20 GMT without damage to the area.

